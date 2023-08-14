Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will attempt to take down Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when the teams square off on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Yankees have +180 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 117 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 25-30 27-16 33-42 47-50 13-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.