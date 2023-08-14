Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to do damage against Clarke Schmidt when he starts for the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Yankees vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 511 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.238 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (8-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Schmidt has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 White Sox W 7-1 Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint 8/9/2023 White Sox L 9-2 Away Ian Hamilton Mike Clevinger 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves - Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves - Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta

