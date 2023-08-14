Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (75-42) will host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-58) at Truist Park on Monday, August 14, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +170. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (+170) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $27.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 67 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 24-10 (winning 70.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-5 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those games.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+290) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.