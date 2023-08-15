The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.321 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including three multi-hit games (7.0%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (14.0%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (23.3%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .262 AVG .189 .342 OBP .302 .600 SLG .208 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 3 14/8 K/BB 20/8 1 SB 0

