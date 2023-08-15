Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .205 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Stanton has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 17 games this season, he has homered (24.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has driven in a run in 26 games this season (37.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), with two or more runs four times (5.8%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.198
|AVG
|.211
|.271
|OBP
|.294
|.437
|SLG
|.469
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|32/12
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7).
