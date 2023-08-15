Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 119 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.
- In 85 of 117 games this season (72.6%) Torres has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 32 games this year (27.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this year (42.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|53
|.271
|AVG
|.263
|.349
|OBP
|.318
|.480
|SLG
|.392
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|33/18
|7
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.