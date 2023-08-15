On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Bader has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 69), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has an RBI in 22 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (30 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 31 .260 AVG .272 .300 OBP .301 .427 SLG .386 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 23/6 K/BB 20/5 7 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings