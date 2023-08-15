The New York Liberty (24-6) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, August 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Liberty's most recent game on Sunday ended in a 100-89 win over the Fever.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.3

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is putting up team highs in points (23.3 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And she is contributing 3.8 assists, making 46.6% of her shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game (ninth in league).

Sabrina Ionescu is posting 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest, making 40.7% of her shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc (third in WNBA), with 3.6 treys per game (first in league).

Courtney Vandersloot is averaging a team-leading 8 assists per game. And she is contributing 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 43.9% of her shots from the floor.

Jonquel Jones is posting 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 55.1% of her shots from the field (third in league) and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Liberty get 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Betnijah Laney.

