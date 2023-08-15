The Atlanta Braves (76-42) and the New York Yankees (60-59) will go head to head on Tuesday, August 15 at Truist Park, with Bryce Elder getting the nod for the Braves and Luis Severino toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Yankees have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-4, 3.64 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-7, 8.06 ERA)

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 22-9 record (winning 71% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 6-4 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

