Aaron Judge vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 55 walks while batting .282.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this year (39.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season (38 of 66), with two or more runs 10 times (15.2%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.213
|AVG
|.362
|.338
|OBP
|.504
|.434
|SLG
|.838
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|30/31
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
