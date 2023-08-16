Billy McKinney vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.346 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinney has recorded a hit in 24 of 44 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (6.8%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in 10 games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (38.6%), including one multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.262
|AVG
|.185
|.342
|OBP
|.297
|.600
|SLG
|.204
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|14/8
|K/BB
|21/8
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
