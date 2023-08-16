DJ LeMahieu vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .242.
- LeMahieu enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .400.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (67 of 98), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this year (23 of 98), with two or more RBI six times (6.1%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.258
|AVG
|.225
|.341
|OBP
|.293
|.429
|SLG
|.314
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
