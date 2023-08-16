Gleyber Torres vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.434) and total hits (119) this season.
- In 85 of 118 games this year (72.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has driven in a run in 32 games this season (27.1%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|54
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.314
|.480
|SLG
|.386
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|33/18
|7
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
