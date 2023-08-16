On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .262 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (30 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .260 AVG .265 .300 OBP .294 .427 SLG .376 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 23/6 K/BB 21/5 7 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings