Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 22 games this season (25.0%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (33.0%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.238
|AVG
|.275
|.296
|OBP
|.350
|.361
|SLG
|.373
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|16/9
|K/BB
|33/17
|5
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will send Morton (11-10) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
