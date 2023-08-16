Kyle Higashioka vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .232 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Higashioka has picked up a hit in 32 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.2%).
- He has scored in 16 of 65 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.216
|AVG
|.245
|.260
|OBP
|.277
|.443
|SLG
|.330
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Morton (11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
