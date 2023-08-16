Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) facing off at Truist Park (on August 16) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA).

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.

New York has been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule