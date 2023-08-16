The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will take the field against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Yankees have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-210). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Yankees vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Yankees games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those contests.

New York has played as an underdog of +170 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 119 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 25-32 27-16 33-44 47-51 13-9

