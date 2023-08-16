Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 163 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with 514 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .306.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Randy Vasquez (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In three starts, Vasquez has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his four chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ian Hamilton Jesús Luzardo 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves - Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore

