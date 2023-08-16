The New York Yankees (60-60) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Braves (77-42), at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (11-10) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (2-1) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (11-10, 3.71 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-1, 1.89 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez (2-1) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.

Vasquez has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this season entering this game.

In two of his four total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (11-10) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.71, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.461 in 23 games this season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 23 starts this season, Morton has lasted five or more innings 20 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

