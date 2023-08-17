On Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video and YES
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-6.5) 175 -278 +225
BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -290 +210
Tipico Aces (-6.5) 176.5 -260 +200

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Liberty have covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.
  • New York has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 29 times this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Liberty's 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

