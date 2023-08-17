Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) battle A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3) on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

There is no line set for the game.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Prime Video and YES

Liberty vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 90 Liberty 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-9.2)

Las Vegas (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 171.4

Liberty vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

New York's record against the spread is 13-16-0.

Out of New York's 29 games so far this season, 16 have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

On offense, the Liberty are the second-best squad in the league (88.5 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (80.7 points allowed per game).

New York is the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (38.2) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Liberty are seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.8 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

The Liberty are the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

The Liberty give up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concede 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, New York has attempted 57.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 65.0% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 35.0% have been 3-pointers.

