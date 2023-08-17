As they prepare for a game against the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), the New York Liberty (24-6) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The teams square off once again after the Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 on Tuesday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.3

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES

Prime Video and YES Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart is the Liberty's top scorer (23.3 points per game, second in WNBA) and rebounder (9.2, fourth in WNBA), and averages 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu gets the Liberty 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. She also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot is the Liberty's top assist person (8 per game), and she produces 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her second in the league.

Jonquel Jones is posting 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 55.1% of her shots from the field (third in league) and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Betnijah Laney is posting 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 48.4% of her shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range (10th in league), with 1.4 treys per game.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -6.5 174.5

