The Las Vegas Aces (27-3) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, August 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-250 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+200 to win)

What's the spread?: Aces (-6.5)

What's the over/under?: 175.5

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Prime Video and YES

Liberty Season Stats

On offense, the Liberty are the second-best squad in the WNBA (88.5 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (80.7 points conceded per game).

New York is the second-best squad in the league in rebounds per game (38.2) and third-best in rebounds conceded (33.4).

This season the Liberty are best in the league in assists at 24.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, New York is seventh in the league in committing them (13.8 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Liberty are best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 11.1. And they are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38%.

New York gives up 7.4 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Liberty are scoring more points at home (89.5 per game) than on the road (87.4). But they are also giving up more at home (81.4) than on the road (79.9).

New York grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (37.9) than on the road (38.6), and it allows more boards at home (33.7) than away (33).

This season the Liberty are picking up more assists at home (24.8 per game) than on the road (24.1).

At home, New York commits 13.9 turnovers per game, 0.1 more than away (13.8). It forces 12.1 turnovers per game at home, 0.4 more than away (11.7).

This year the Liberty are sinking more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than on the road (10.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.2%) than on the road (36.6%).

New York allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.7) than away (7), but it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (35.4%).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Liberty have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the spread, New York is 13-16-0 this year.

New York has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Liberty have a 33.3% chance to win.

