On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .314 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

LeMahieu is batting .375 during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (31.3%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .258 AVG .225 .341 OBP .292 .429 SLG .312 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

