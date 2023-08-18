Giancarlo Stanton -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 28 walks while batting .201.

Stanton has had a hit in 39 of 71 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (23.9%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (39.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .198 AVG .203 .271 OBP .293 .437 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/12 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings