Giancarlo Stanton -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 28 walks while batting .201.
  • Stanton has had a hit in 39 of 71 games this season (54.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.3%).
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (23.9%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Stanton has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored at least once 28 times this season (39.4%), including four games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 35
.198 AVG .203
.271 OBP .293
.437 SLG .451
12 XBH 15
9 HR 9
23 RBI 22
32/12 K/BB 41/16
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (8-7) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
