Gleyber Torres vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 120 hits and an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 86 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (32 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|55
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.313
|.480
|SLG
|.384
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|35/28
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
