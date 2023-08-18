Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .254.
- Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (10.1%).
- In 29 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.238
|AVG
|.267
|.296
|OBP
|.341
|.361
|SLG
|.363
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|16/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|5
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
