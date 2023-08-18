The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .254.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (10.1%).
  • In 29 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 44
.238 AVG .267
.296 OBP .341
.361 SLG .363
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
16/9 K/BB 36/17
5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
