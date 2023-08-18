Leylah Annie Fernandez 2023 Tennis in the Land Odds
As action in the Tennis in the Land nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Leylah Annie Fernandez against Tatjana Maria. Fernandez has the third-best odds to win (+500) at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Fernandez at the 2023 Tennis in the Land
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 18-26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Fernandez's Next Match
After defeating Clara Tauson 6-0 (in a forfeit), Fernandez will play Maria in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET.
Leylah Annie Fernandez Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Tennis in the Land odds to win: +500
Fernandez Stats
- In the Round of 16, Fernandez advanced 6-0 (retired) past Tauson.
- Through 21 tournaments over the past year, Fernandez is 23-20 and has not won a title.
- In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Fernandez is 18-13 in matches.
- In her 43 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fernandez has averaged 21.0 games.
- On hard courts, Fernandez has played 31 matches over the past year, and 19.8 games per match.
- Fernandez has won 30.4% of her return games and 71.2% of her service games over the past year.
- Fernandez has won 30.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.4% of her service games during that timeframe.
