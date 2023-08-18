Liberty vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) take on the New York Liberty (24-7) at Footprint Center on Friday, August 18, 2023. The contest will start at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-12)
|163.5
|-950
|+625
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-11.5)
|163.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-11.5)
|163.5
|-800
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-12.5)
|165.5
|-850
|+525
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Mercury have put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Phoenix has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Mercury's 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.