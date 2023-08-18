Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Brittney Griner (17.9 points per game, 11th in league) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) welcome in Breanna Stewart (23.3, second) and the New York Liberty (24-6) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ION

Liberty vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 88 Mercury 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 165.2

Liberty vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, New York is 13-16-0 this year.

Out of New York's 29 games so far this season, 16 have gone over the total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty are the second-best team in the league in points scored (88.5 per game) and third-best in points conceded (80.7).

On the glass, New York is second-best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.2 per game). It is third-best in rebounds allowed (33.4 per game).

In 2023, the Liberty are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

The Liberty are the best team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

The Liberty are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%).

New York takes 42.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 35.0% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.9% of its shots, with 65.0% of its makes coming from there.

