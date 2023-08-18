Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) battle the New York Liberty (24-7) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup will begin at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Mercury

The 88.1 points per game New York averages are just 4.7 more points than Phoenix gives up (83.4).

This season, New York has a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 43.7% of shots Phoenix's opponents have hit.

The Liberty have an 18-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.7% from the field.

New York is hitting 38% of its three-point shots this season, three% higher than the 35% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have put together a 16-3 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 7.2 boards per contest.

Liberty Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Liberty have been putting up 86.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 88.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

New York's defense has been tougher lately, as the team has given up 77.9 points per game during its last 10 compared to the 80.9 points per game its opponents average this season.

The Liberty's 12 made three-pointers per-game average in their past 10 games are more than the 11.3 they average on the season, but those 10 games have seen a lower percentage of made shots, 36.5% compared to their season-long percentage of 38% from deep.

Liberty Injuries