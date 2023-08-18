Friday's game between the New York Yankees (60-61) and the Boston Red Sox (63-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 18.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (8-7) for the Red Sox and Jhony Brito (4-5) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has come away with a win 11 times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.

