Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 163 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York ranks 22nd in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 514 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .305 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home - Patrick Corbin

