Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (63-58) square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-61) in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 18. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (8-7, 3.81 ERA) vs TBA - NYY

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 56 times and won 30, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

