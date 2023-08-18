Gleyber Torres is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium on Friday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has 120 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .265/.331/.433 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 55 walks and 45 RBI (65 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.415/.615 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (8-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Bello has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2

