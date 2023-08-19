Aaron Judge vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 43 of 68 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (22.1%).
- In 19 games this year, he has homered (27.9%, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.7% of his games this year, Judge has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (20.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 57.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.214
|AVG
|.358
|.336
|OBP
|.496
|.452
|SLG
|.817
|12
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|26
|47/24
|K/BB
|33/31
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 159 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
