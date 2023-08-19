On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .245.

LeMahieu will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 69 of 100 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games.

In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .263 AVG .225 .344 OBP .292 .430 SLG .312 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 21 RBI 9 47/21 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

