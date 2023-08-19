Greg Allen is back in action for the New York Yankees versus Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red SoxAugust 19 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on August 14 against the Braves) he went 0-for-1.

Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Greg Allen At The Plate

Allen is hitting .150 with a triple, a home run and two walks.

Allen has a hit in three of 11 games played this season (27.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Allen has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 .000 AVG .200 .000 OBP .333 .000 SLG .533 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 1

