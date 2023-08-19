Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (60-62) against the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on August 19.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.70 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 70 times this season and won 40, or 57.1%, of those games.

New York has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 517 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule