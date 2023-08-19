How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers among those expected to produce at the plate.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are eighth-best in baseball with 164 total home runs.
- New York ranks 22nd in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (517 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- New York has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.250).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Cole is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the year in this game.
- Cole is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/13/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-7
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Eury Pérez
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Pivetta
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
