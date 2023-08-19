On Saturday, August 19, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (60-62) host Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Red Sox have +140 odds to upset. An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-3, 2.76 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (5-6, 3.70 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 70 times and won 40, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Yankees have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Yankees went 1-3 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Red Sox have won four of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

