The Buffalo Bills have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of August 20.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

The Bills and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills had seven wins at home last season and six away.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Click here to read about Allen's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Should you draft Diggs in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Is Davis worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

On the ground with the Broncos, Latavius Murray scored five touchdowns and accumulated 703 yards (58.6 per game).

Click here to learn more about Murray's 2023 fantasy value!

Matt Milano registered three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

Odds are current as of August 20 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.