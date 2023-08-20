Billy McKinney vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .224.
- McKinney has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with at least two hits three times (6.5%).
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this season (21.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|.265
|AVG
|.175
|.342
|OBP
|.284
|.588
|SLG
|.193
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|14/8
|K/BB
|24/8
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his 44 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him. He has a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
