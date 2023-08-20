The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .224.

McKinney has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with at least two hits three times (6.5%).

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season (21.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 20 .265 AVG .175 .342 OBP .284 .588 SLG .193 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 3 14/8 K/BB 24/8 1 SB 0

