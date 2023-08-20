DJ LeMahieu -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 68.3% of his games this year (69 of 101), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (7.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 24 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 32 games this year (31.7%), including four multi-run games (4.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .258 AVG .225 .338 OBP .292 .421 SLG .312 18 XBH 10 6 HR 2 21 RBI 9 50/21 K/BB 42/17 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings