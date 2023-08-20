Giancarlo Stanton vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the hill, August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .199 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 40 of 73 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (23.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.6% of his games this year, Stanton has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.195
|AVG
|.203
|.270
|OBP
|.293
|.421
|SLG
|.451
|12
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|22
|37/13
|K/BB
|41/16
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 44 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.
