Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the hill, August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .199 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

Stanton has gotten a hit in 40 of 73 games this season (54.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (17.8%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (23.3%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this year, Stanton has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .195 AVG .203 .270 OBP .293 .421 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 37/13 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

