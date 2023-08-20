Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 122 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .430.

Torres has picked up a hit in 87 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 32 games this year (26.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 55 .271 AVG .259 .349 OBP .313 .475 SLG .384 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 37/29 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings