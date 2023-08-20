Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres leads New York with 122 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .430.
  • Torres has picked up a hit in 87 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Torres has had an RBI in 32 games this year (26.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 55
.271 AVG .259
.349 OBP .313
.475 SLG .384
22 XBH 16
13 HR 5
30 RBI 19
37/29 K/BB 34/18
7 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 44 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.