The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with more than one hit 14 times (19.2%).

He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .246 AVG .258 .286 OBP .287 .406 SLG .367 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 26/6 K/BB 22/5 7 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings