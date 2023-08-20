Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After hitting .270 with two doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Josh Winckowski) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .253.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (22 of 91), with two or more RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.267
|.293
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|17/9
|K/BB
|36/17
|5
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 44 appearances this season, he has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .283 against him.
