The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .230 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in 32 of 66 games this year (48.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Higashioka has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 66 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 35
.216 AVG .241
.260 OBP .272
.443 SLG .324
10 XBH 5
5 HR 2
14 RBI 16
29/6 K/BB 30/5
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Winckowski will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 44 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.
