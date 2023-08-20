The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .230 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 32 of 66 games this year (48.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Higashioka has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%).

He has scored in 16 of 66 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .216 AVG .241 .260 OBP .272 .443 SLG .324 10 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings